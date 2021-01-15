Obituary - Nicole “Nikki” Schuh Willis

Nicole “Nikki” Schuh Willis, age 41, died suddenly Monday, January 11, 2021.She was born in Marietta, Georgia, but moved to Bulloch County very early in life. She attended Bulloch County schools, graduating from Southeast Bulloch High School in 1997.Nikki worked with the Bulloch County Board of Education for many years before moving into the forestry industry, where she worked for the past five years.First, she loved her family, especially her son. Then, she loved the outdoors! She could spend hours searching for Indian relics, arrowheads and flint.She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Joe Davis of Brooklet, Ga.; step-grandfather, Ben H. Deal of Brooklet, Ga.; and her step-grandparents, Norwood and Martha Bennett.Survivors are her son, Justin Steed Willis of Brooklet; her mother and stepfather, Janet and Alton "Al" T. Bennett of Brooklet; her father and stepmother, Paul J. and Linda Schuh of Dallas, Ga.; three sisters, Jackie Black (Michael) of Brunswick, Ga.; Kristine Schuh of Rockmart, Ga.; and Debbie Ingram of Cedar Springs, Ga.; a brother, Ashley R. Bennett of Brooklet; and her maternal grandmother, Dale Deal Burnsed of Brooklet.A private family service is planned.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



