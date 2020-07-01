Obituary - Nicholas Cave Lindsay Sr.

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Nicholas Cave Lindsay Sr. died this week. He was 92 years old.He is preceded by his parents, Nicholas Vachel Lindsay and Elizabeth Conner Lindsay; his sister, Susan Lindsay Russell; his wife of 70 years, Frances DuBose Lindsay; his son, Franklin Thomas Lindsay; and his daughter, Elizabeth Randolph Lindsay.He is survived by his second wife, Elizabeth Radford Russell; three sons, Nicholas Jr. (Jacqueline), Edward (Shana) and David; six daughters, Karen Lindsay, Maria Collier, Nancy Henry (Len), Emily Lindsay (George Spirason), Louisa Sprouse (Frank), Charlotte Greff; 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.When asked his occupation, he would say he was a carpenter and a boat builder. He liked to be remembered for the houses and the 60 and 90-ton trawlers that he built. He contributed to the design of various buildings, including the Edisto Island Serpentarium.Known for his oral histories such as "And I’m Glad," "Fiery Serpent in the Wilderness," and poetry such as his epic poem, "Esau Lanier." He was named “Poet Laureate of Edisto Island.”He is fondly remembered by his students at Goshen College, where he taught creative writing and poetry for 30 years. He was a student of language: French, Russian, Gullah, Spanish and Portuguese, among others. Recently, he was working on his original translation and adaptation of Chekov’s Ivanov. His love of languages and Edisto’s songs and stories are part of what bound him to Edisto Island.Nick lived an interesting life, giving presentations of his work and recitations of his father’s (Vachel Lindsay’s) poems throughout the United States and Europe, reciting most of his father’s poems from memory.Interment and a celebration of his life will occur on Edisto Island at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to The Edisto Island Food Pantry at 2164 Highway 174, Edisto Island, SC 29438.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 2, 2020

