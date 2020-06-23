Obituary - Nellie Ruth West Pray

Nellie Ruth West Pray died on June 17, 2020, in Statesboro, Ga.She was born June 13, 1930, in Waycross, Ga., to Mr. Arthur West and Mrs. Mary Etta Tootle in Waycross, Ga.She was a faithful member of Bennett Union Baptist Church for over 40 years. She was a nurse for 30 years at Candler General Hospital.In her spare time, she loved to cook (she was known for making her famous biscuits for everyone), do ceramics and crochet.She was one of Savannah, Georgia's WTOC hometown heroes, Beach-Cuyler historical review community leader and Gadsden Elementary School volunteer.She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Curtis Pray; and both parents, Arthur and Mary Etta West.Survivors include two daughters, Phyllis A. Fulcher (Anita) and Una F. Lundy; six grandchildren, Alicia S. White, Tamiko L. Pray, Ralpheal T. Myers, Andre' D. Lightfoot, Sandi T. Myers and Lamar Lundy; six great-grands, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins by the dozens.Nellie was known for helping people whenever she could. She will be missed by so many people.A viewing will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. at Royal Funeral Home Chapel, 247 West Pine Street, Jesup, GA 31545.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 a.m. in Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive West, Statesboro, GA 30458.Final arrangements entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, Inc. Jesup, Ga.Statesboro Herald, June 24, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



