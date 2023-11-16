Obituary - Nat Harwell

Nat Harwell was born April 18, 1951 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

He was the biological son of Margaret Cameron Waddle and James Knowles of Port Dover, Ontario, Canada and adopted at birth by Davis Gray Harwell, Jr., and Marion Louise Baughn Harwell of Decatur, Georgia. He died at the age of 72 on Nov. 11 from complications of sepsis.

Raised in Greensboro, Georgia, Nat graduated from Greene County High School in 1969. He earned a BS Ed. Social Studies degree from Georgia Southern University (College) in 1973.

He served as a public school social studies teacher and coach of multiple sports from 1973-2002. He had several other career pursuits including public relations with Delta Air Lines in the

1980s and with Atlantic Southeast Airlines in the early 2000s. He served as a disc jockey for WGFS 1430-AM radio station in Covington and as announcer for SportSouth Dixie Boys’ Baseball World Series telecasts in the 1990s.

He enjoyed writing a column for over 12 years for the Covington News and also contributed articles to The Newton Community Magazine.

Nat married Louise Drummond in Atlanta on Dec. 16, 1973 and they were married for 49 years. Nat is survived by his wife Louise and their three children and three grandchildren:

Francie Dorich (David) and granddaughters Claire and Norah of Greensboro, North Carolina; Christie Halter (Brian) of Bend, Oregon; Davis Harwell and grandson, Nolan of Loveland,

Colorado. Richard Earnest Harwell, Greensboro, Georgia is Nat’s brother.

A dear and special cousin of Nat’s is Joan White (Dennis) of Auburn, Alabama. Nat is also survived by biological sisters Mary Waddle Morrison of Port Dover, and Jane Waddle Lindsay of Mississauga, Ontario, Canada and several nieces and nephews.

Music, philosophy and faith were large parts of Nat’s life from his childhood years to the end. Nat believed firmly in Jesus Christ as the only true Savior of the world. When in the darkest moments, Nat would always return to John 3:16-17 as his bedrock foundation. He wanted to leave his loved ones with a quote from his uncle the late Ernie Harwell, “Don’t grieve, for I know into Whose arms I’m gonna fall.”

Services will be held on Friday Nov. 24, 2023 at the First United Methodist Church in Covington. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11:30 a.m. There will be a local service in the Brooklet community where Nat spent the last years of his life to be determined at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, Nat’s family requests donations to support veterans and first responders through the Gary Sinise Foundation (www.garysinisefoundation.org).

