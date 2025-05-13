Obituary - Nancy Kay Anderson

Nancy Kay Anderson, 74, of Yanceyville, North Carolina, passed on to her heavenly home on Monday, May 12, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro, Georgia. She is now united with her two greatest loves, her Savior Jesus Christ and her late husband, Michael Anderson.

Nancy was born in Centralia, Illinois, on January 11, 1951, to the late Enoch Edward and Helen Louise Rushing. She was a loving wife, devoted Mama and proud Granny.

Nancy brought a ray of sunshine to any room she entered. She was known for her contagious smile and sweet spirit, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Nancy's dedication to both people and books was truly inspiring. Her work at Statesboro Regional Library and her volunteer efforts with Reading Is Fundamental, adult literacy and English as a Second Language programs made significant impacts on many lives. She was truly passionate about helping others pursue literacy and encouraged everyone she knew to experience the joy of reading.

On December 13, 1970, Nancy married her life-long love, Michael B. Anderson, who preceded her in death.

Nancy is survived by her son, Derk Anderson (Jessica Starr) of Phoenix, Arizona; her daughter, Nichole Stern (Todd) of Yanceyville, North Carolina; her grandson, Noah Anderson; her sister, Felicia Pruett de Lopez of Poteau, Oklahoma; and her brother, Chip Rushing of Centralia, Illinois. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other family and dear friends.

She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, James H. Rushing.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be conducted at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Bulloch County Adult Literacy Initiative at Statesboro Regional Library, 124 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or by phone at (912) 764-1346.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2025

