Obituary - Ms. Stephanie Garrett Akins

Ms. Stephanie Garrett Akins, age 35, passed away on Tuesday, May 31st, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.Garrett was born in Statesboro, Ga., on August 18th, 1986, and raised in Portal.She was a 2004 graduate of Portal High School and later attended a technical college for medical billing.She enjoyed working in her yard with flowers and her animals, as well as coloring and painting.Her passion in life, though, was her two children, Jorja and Aze.She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Gary Akins Sr.; her great-grandmother, Ester Best; her maternal grandparents, Betty Heath and Larry Williams; and her aunt, Michelle McDowell.She is survived by her parents, Gary Akins Jr. and Rebecca Williams; her stepmother, Madonna Brantley; her grandmother, Janell "My Nell" Akins; her children, Jorja Akins and Aze Akins; her brother, Justin Akins (Krystie); her stepsister, Monica McGee; and her nieces and nephews, Khyzer Good, Ahbrum Akins, Lizzy Akins, Madalyn Herman, Madison Herman, Lydia Rhine and Gabriel Rhine.A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 3rd, at 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The family will receive visitors following the service.Statesboro Herald, June 2, 2022




