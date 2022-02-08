Obituary - Ms. Shawn Michelle Rickert Newton

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Shawn Michelle Rickert Newton, age 64, died Monday, February 7, 2022, at her residence.Shawn was born in Frankfurt, Germany, during her father’s military career. She moved to Statesboro in 1971, where she remained until her death.Shawn was a 1976 graduate of Statesboro High School. She worked with her parents in their family business, Craig’s Deli, in downtown Statesboro, for many years, later working for Lewis Printing and Willow Pond. Shawn had been employed with Color Tech in Brooklet for the past four and a half years.She had attended Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church.Shawn was an avid sewer, bowler (being a member of two leagues, the women’s and mixed leagues), a baker and crafter. She enjoyed putting together puzzles.Her greatest joy was her family. In her children’s younger years, she was an active room mother for both.She was preceded in death by her parents, David Rickert and Josephine Rickert; and her former husband, Michael Edwin Newton.Surviving are her daughter, Chelsea Newton Williams (Cyril Allen) of Statesboro; a son, Christopher Michael Newton (Brianna Sowell) of Statesboro; two grandchildren, Connor Nathaniel Williams and Blakely Keilani Allen; a brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Joyce Rickert of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Shirl and Kimball Ellis of Statesboro; her former son-in-law, Daniel Williams; a nephew, Stephen Rickert II; two nieces, Megan Ellis and Amanda Ellis Johnson (Chris); two former sisters-in-law, Karen Tilton of Brooklet and Lynn Hall of Rincon; nephews, Larry Hall Jr. and Cory Tilton; and niece, Kacie Tilton; a great-niece, Brianna Hall; three special friends, April Fields, Pam Warner and Kathy Baker; and her dog, Snickers.The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral services will be Friday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of the funeral home.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or the March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 8, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



