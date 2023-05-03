Obituary - Ms. Shamonka Latrece “Monie” Harden

PORTAL, Ga. -- Ms. Shamonka Latrece “Monie” Harden, age 37, entered rest Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at her residence.

She received her formal education in the Bulloch County Schools and attended Statesboro High School, where she was a cheerleader.

She was affectionately known to her family and friends as “Monie”.

Shamonka was currently a cashier for PoJo’s.

She will always be remembered for the love, joy and laughter she brought to the lives of many.

She is preceded in death by her father, Cecil Harden; her maternal grandparents, Joe Lewis and Hattie Jewel Newkirk; her paternal grandparents, Johnny and Ruby Harden; and a niece, A’brielle Cross.

Shamonka Latrice “Monie” Harden leaves to cherish her memories: her mother, Linda Harden (Marvin Frank), Portal, Ga.; her fiancé, Terrance Lovett, Portal, Ga.; her daughter, Arieonnah Seafus, Portal, Ga.; her sister, Telicia Lasha Walker of Winston-Salem, N.C.; a special nephew, Markell Cross; her mother-in-law-to-be, Barbara Lovett, Millen, Ga.; her grandmother-in-law-to-be, Beatrice Lovett, Hephzibah, Ga.; 11 aunts, Barbara Montgomery and Doreen Boss, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Louise Mosley and Mrs. Annie Pearl Busby, both of Portal, Ga.; Mrs. Mae Della (Robert) Tomes of Waldorf, Ma.; Mrs. Earlene (Gerry) Jackson of Temple Hills, Md.; Mrs. Thelma (Ulysses) Grant, Ms. Carol Linda Harden and Ms. Evonne Harden, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Joyce Lovett, Augusta, Ga.; and Cheryl Lakes (Derrick), Waynesboro, Ga.; seven uncles, Mr. Johnny (Lessie Faye) Harden, Pompano Beach, Fla.; Pastor Larry Harden, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; Elder Donnell Harden, Portal, Ga.; Joe Lewis Newkirk Jr. (Meg), Queensland, Australia; John Wilbert Newkirk (Althea) and Robert Newkirk (Regina), both of Claxton, Ga.; and Kerry Newkirk (Annie), Statesboro, Ga.; other relatives and friends.

A viewing for Ms. Harden will be held on Friday evening from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the mortuary, with a family visitation to be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the chapel of Hill's Mortuary, Inc.

The funeral service for Ms. Shamonka L. Harden will be held at noon Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Willow Hill Heritage and Renaissance Center with the Rev. S. Maurice Hill officiating. Burial will follow in the Parrish Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.





Statesboro Herald, May 3, 2023

