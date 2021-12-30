Obituary - Ms. Polly Akins Johnson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Polly Akins Johnson, 87, died Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at her home following a short illness.She grew up in the Stilson community and graduated from Stilson High School in 1952 and later graduated from Draughns Business College in Savannah, Georgia.She worked for Commercial Credit and later worked as an executive assistant at Georgia Southern University until her retirement.She was a member of Brooklet Primitive Baptist Church.Polly is preceded in death by her parents, John and Dollie May Gill Akins; her son, Mark Johnson; two sisters, Betty Neal and Loretta Lust; her brother, Gilbert Akins; brother-in-law, Theron Neal; and her former husband and father of her children, John Paul Johnson.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Robbin and Kurt Steiner of Albany, Ga.; her son and daughter-in-law, Alan and Rose Maria Johnson of Glennville, Ga.; and her brother and sister-in-law, Edwin and Danalyn Akins of Stilson; her grandchildren, Cynthia Cartee of Statesboro, Tara (Michael) Weatherford of College Station, Texas; James (Telisha) Beatty of Statesboro, Jessica (Tyler) Smith of Edwards Air Force, California; Rebekah (Ben) Sammons of Brooklet, Ga.; Phillip Johnson of Statesboro; and several great-grandchildren.Visitation and funeral time will be announced on Thursday afternoon.Burial will be at Upper Black Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



