Obituary - Ms. Penny Gary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Penny Gary, age 58, passed into rest Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.
She was born and reared in Glen Cove, New York, where she received her formal education before relocating to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2002.
Ms. Gary was a graduate of Georgia Southern University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in education.
Ms. Gary was employed by the Bulloch County Board of Education as a teacher for 17 years. She was presently a teacher at Statesboro High School, where she taught accounting, business law, Intro to Business and economics.
She was a dedicated member of the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as an ordained minister and as a Sunday school teacher.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Jonathan Gary; her grandchildren, Khloe Gabrielle Gary, Bryce McKeever and J’Zah Amayah Denice Gary; her mother, Ella Mason; an aunt, Patricia Johnson; an uncle, Dickie Mason; six brothers, one sister, a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service in honor of Ms. Penny Gary will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Statesboro High School Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, September 23, 2021
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.
She was born and reared in Glen Cove, New York, where she received her formal education before relocating to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2002.
Ms. Gary was a graduate of Georgia Southern University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in education.
Ms. Gary was employed by the Bulloch County Board of Education as a teacher for 17 years. She was presently a teacher at Statesboro High School, where she taught accounting, business law, Intro to Business and economics.
She was a dedicated member of the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as an ordained minister and as a Sunday school teacher.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Jonathan Gary; her grandchildren, Khloe Gabrielle Gary, Bryce McKeever and J’Zah Amayah Denice Gary; her mother, Ella Mason; an aunt, Patricia Johnson; an uncle, Dickie Mason; six brothers, one sister, a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of life service in honor of Ms. Penny Gary will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Statesboro High School Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.
Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.
Statesboro Herald, September 23, 2021
Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.