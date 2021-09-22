Obituary - Ms. Penny Gary

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Penny Gary, age 58, passed into rest Sunday, August 29, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.She was born and reared in Glen Cove, New York, where she received her formal education before relocating to Statesboro, Georgia, in 2002.Ms. Gary was a graduate of Georgia Southern University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in education.Ms. Gary was employed by the Bulloch County Board of Education as a teacher for 17 years. She was presently a teacher at Statesboro High School, where she taught accounting, business law, Intro to Business and economics.She was a dedicated member of the St. Mary’s Missionary Baptist Church, where she served as an ordained minister and as a Sunday school teacher.She leaves to cherish her memories: her son, Jonathan Gary; her grandchildren, Khloe Gabrielle Gary, Bryce McKeever and J’Zah Amayah Denice Gary; her mother, Ella Mason; an aunt, Patricia Johnson; an uncle, Dickie Mason; six brothers, one sister, a host of other relatives and friends.A celebration of life service in honor of Ms. Penny Gary will be held Friday, September 24, 2021, at the Statesboro High School Auditorium from 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, September 23, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



