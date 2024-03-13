Obituary - Ms. Margo Lester Mercer

Ms. Margo Lester Mercer, age 50, of Nevils, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, at her residence.

Margo was a graduate of Statesboro High School Class of 1992. She was a member of Spirit Filled Baptist Church of Statesboro, Ga.

She is survived by her children, Leannia Mercer, Mary Mercer and Leon Mercer Jr., all of Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Charlene Lester, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, Tommy Lester, Augusta, Ga.; Timmy (Chanta) Lester, Houston, Texas; special friend, Marise Byrd, Nevils, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 15, 2024, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, 680 Youngblood Road, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Ronald Murphy, eulogist, and the Rev. James Canty, pastor. Interment will be at Lees Cemetery, 8537 Two Chop Road, Statesboro, GA 30461.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, where an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

Celebration of Life services entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, March 14, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.