Obituary - Ms. Lollie Rawls

Ms. Lollie Rawls, age 79, passed away Thursday, October 19, 2023, at her home after an extended illness.

Lollie grew up in Bulloch County, Ga., and was educated in the Bulloch County School System.

She lived her young adult life in Boston, Mass., where she made her career at the Gillette Razor Corporation, while raising two daughters.

She retired to Atlanta, Ga., in 2000, where she lived the rest of her life until 2023.

Lollie is preceded in death by one infant son, Gary Rawls, Statesboro, Ga.; and two daughters, Janice Edwards and Jackie Rawls, Boston, Mass.; two brothers, Larry Rawls and Eddie Rawls, Statesboro, Ga.

She is survived by her son, Mr. Kenneth (Falicia) Rawls, Conyers, Ga.; three granddaughters, Shanda Gillispie, Candis McCants and Sesaleigh McDaniel, Atlanta, Ga.; a grandson, Troy Anthony Edwards Jr., Boston, Mass.; one sister, Mrs. Mary (Carroll) Joyce, Kennesaw, Ga.; six brothers, Willie (Janeal), Kentwood, La.; Johnny, Grovetown, Ga.; Ronald (Wanda), Statesboro, Ga.; and Charlie, Raymond Jr. (Angela) and Donald, all of Atlanta, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at noon in the chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA, with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, presiding/pastor, and the Rev. Frankie Owens, eulogist.

The family has expressed there will be no viewing before or after the service.

The memorial service will be live-streamed.

Statesboro Herald, November 2, 2023

