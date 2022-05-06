Obituary - Ms. Julia Mae Allen Williams

Ms. Julia Mae Allen Williams, age 70, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.



She was a Bulloch County native and a 1971 graduate of Statesboro High School. She was a retired bus driver with the Board of Education.

She was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Statesboro, Ga.

She is survived by her sisters, Connie Moody, Carolyn (Craig) McCrae and Bessie Mae Knight, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Lue Ella Taylor and Dorothy Mae Allen, both of Springfield, Mass.; and Lois Mercer of Savannah, Ga.; and brothers, Louis (Mary) Venson of Savannah, Ga.; Terry Venson of Orlando, Fla.; Ronnie Venson of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ernest (Lisa) Allen Jr. of Springfield, Mass.; a very special niece, Precious Y. Allen of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 5–7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 W. Main St., Statesboro, GA 30458, with eulogist, Bro. Dewayne Rountree.

Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 US-80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

The celebration of life service will be available via Zoom (Zoom code: 894 6558 7096; password: julia). It also will be livestreamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 W. Main St., Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, May 7, 2022

