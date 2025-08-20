Obituary - Ms. Gwendolyn Letitia Gray

Ms. Gwendolyn Letitia Gray, age 62, peacefully passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2025, at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, following an extended illness.

She was born in Washington, D.C., raised in Reidsville, Georgia, and she made Pembroke, Ga., her home for many years.

She was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Faulkville, Ga., and was employed by the Bulloch County Board of Education as a dedicated paraprofessional.

Ms. Gray had a passion for word puzzles and arts and crafts, and found her greatest joy in spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by her children, Shameka Gray of Richmond Hill, Ga.; Joshua (Jasmine) Gray of Brooklet, Ga.; and Joseph (Courtney) Gray of Pooler, Ga.; parents, Walter and Poleva Mosley of Pembroke, Ga. She also leaves behind her sister, Beverly (Charlie) Seay of Reidsville, Ga.; and her brother, Kevens (Angela) Mosley of Pooler, Ga.

In addition to her immediate family, she is survived by a host of extended relatives and dear friends who will cherish her memory.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 1 p.m.–4p.m. at The PAC Center, 185 East Bacon Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.

Statesboro Herald, August 21, 2025

