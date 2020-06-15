Obituary - Ms. Gertie Mae Edenfield

Ms. Gertie Mae Edenfield, age 79, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on June 10, 2020, at her residence. She was a native of Tattnall County, but resided in Bryan County for many years. She was a retired teacher's aide of Bryan County School System and a longtime member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Laura (Carl) Goodman of Warner Robins, Ga.The homegoing celebration service for Ms. Gertie M. Edenfield will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 185 South Poplar Street, Pembroke, Ga., with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson as eulogist.Ms. Edenfield will lie in state from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour.The service will be private for family only.A family and friends viewing will be on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, from 2-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.Statesboro Herald, June 16, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



