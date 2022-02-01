Obituary - Ms. Geraldine Dyches Barrs

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Geraldine Dyches Barrs, age 87, died Monday morning at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Bulloch County native moved to Jacksonville, Florida, in her 20s and began working with Simmons Beauty Rest Mattress Manufacturers, where she worked for 40 years until her retirement.Geraldine returned to Bulloch County in 2013.She was a member of the North Florida Church of God in Jacksonville.Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, David Lee Dyches and Janie Mae Mobley Dyches; her husband, Daniel Lawrence Barrs Sr.; two sons, Larry Edward Barrs and Daniel Lawrence Barrs Jr.; three brothers, Walter Dyches, Daniel Dyches and Robert Dyches; a sister, Evelyn Williams; and a grandson, Kris Barrs.Surviving are three sisters, Eloise Mavis Dyches Deal of Brooklet, Audrey Thompson of Clito, Josephine Davis of Statesboro; three brothers, Harry Dyches of Statesboro, Jimmy Dyches of Dover and David Earl Dyches of Clito; three grandsons, Daniel Lawrence Barrs III, Kevin Barrs and Josh Barrs, all of Jacksonville, Florida. Many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be at 3 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.Pallbearers will be her grandsons and nephews.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the East Main Street Church of God, 403 East Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2022

