Obituary - Ms. Emma R. Grimes

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Emma R. Grimes, age 66, passed into rest Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Homer and Inez Venson Hendrix.She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System and later obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Georgia Southern University.Ms. Emma Grimes was a former educator with the Bulloch County Board of Education and worked as a case worker with the Open Door Adoption Agency.In her leisure, she loved writing short stories, making jewelry and spending time on the family farm with her beloved pets, April and Caesar.She was a member of the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by three siblings, Jacob, Jessie Lee and Willie James Hendrix; and one grandson, Malcolm Rashad Grimes.She leaves to cherish her memories: her daughters, Natasha Rena Grimes, Augusta, Ga.; and Lakeita Rachelle Grimes, Statesboro, Ga.; a granddaughter, Olivia Grant, Atlanta, Ga.; two brothers, Joseph (Louise) Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; and Jerry (Mae) Hendrix, Statesboro, Ga.; two sisters, Dorothy (Robert) Strobert, Statesboro, Ga.; and Rose Hilton, Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Ms. Grimes was held Friday evening from the hours of 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020, in the Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church Cemetery with the Rev. Earl Perkins, pastor, presiding, and Elder Donald Chavers Jr. as eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral service. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 17, 2020




