Obituary - Ms. Emily Holt

Ms. Emily Holt, age 31, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.She was a Bulloch County native. She was a 2008 graduate of Statesboro High School.She is survived by children, Emma Holt and Wyatt Holt, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her mother, Gena Holt of Statesboro, Ga.; grandmother, Emma Robins of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Viola Holt of Statesboro, Ga.; and Paige Holt of Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Benjamin Holt Jr. and Marcus Holt, both of Maryland; and a host of other relatives and friends.A memorial service will be held on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with Pastor Brock Taylor offering words of encouragement.We will adhere to CDC guidelines.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.The memorial service and cremation have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, February 18, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.