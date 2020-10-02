Obituary - Ms. Ellen Crawford

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Ms. Ellen Crawford, age 51, departed this life Monday, September 28, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The native of Bulloch County was born November 15, 1968, in Nevils, Georgia, and received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System.Ms. Crawford recently retired after being employed for over 20 years with the Statesboro-Bulloch County Parks & Recreation Department.She is preceded in death by her father, Washington Crawford.She leaves to cherish her memories: her three sons, Rodrequis “Rico” (Alisha) Joiner, McDonough, Ga.; Travion Joiner and Devin Joiner, both of Statesboro, Ga.; one daughter, Quiara Hill, Savannah, Ga.; two granddaughters, Jayden Joiner and Kaylie Joiner, both of McDonough, Ga.; her mother, Mahaley Crawford, Nevils, Ga.; her siblings, Tommy (Brenda) Roberts, Millen, Ga.; Cynthia Mikell, Savannah, Ga.; Sharon Coleman, Nevils, Ga.; Gwendolyn Crawford and Eddie Crawford, both of Statesboro, Ga.; her fiancé, Leon Wallace, Statesboro, Ga.; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing was held Friday evening from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. Per CDC requirements, the management of Hill’s Mortuary, Inc., asks that you observe social distancing at all times and masks are requested.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, in the Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church No. 1 Cemetery, Register, GA, with the Rev. Delmus White, pastor; and Elder Edward Brownlee officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



