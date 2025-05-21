Obituary - Ms. Dale Smith

Ms. Dale Smith, age 72, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

A native of Bulloch County, Ms. Smith attended William James High School and later graduated from the Georgia School for the Deaf in Rome, Georgia.

She is lovingly remembered by her siblings, Virginia Thompson, Seaster Smith and Solomon (Gillis) Smart, all of Statesboro, Ga.; JoAnn (Rodney) Mitchell, Atlanta, Ga.; Cynthia (Elvis) Young, Statesboro, Ga.; Mike (Karen) Jackson, Mark Jackson and Brenda Jackson, all of Atlanta, Ga.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458, with the Rev. Craig R. Tremble as eulogist. Interment will be held at Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive East, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 22, 2025

