Obituary - Ms. Betty Jean Allen

Ms. Betty Jean Allen, born March 19, 1949, in Sardis to the late Robert Beal and Berth Mae Allen Barnes, peacefully transitioned on May 7, 2026.

She lived a life marked by faith, education, service and adventure. Betty attended schools in Burke County and graduated from Waynesboro High Industrial School before continuing her studies at Savannah State College in Savannah, majoring in law enforcement.

She dedicated 38 years of distinguished service to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, contributing to numerous high-profile projects and earning recognition for her professionalism, leadership and commitment to excellence.

Following retirement, Betty enjoyed traveling the world and spending time with loved ones.

A woman of deep faith, Betty accepted Christ at an early age and remained devoted to her church family throughout her life, worshipping in Georgia before later making Washington her permanent home.

Betty loved basketball — especially cheering for the Washington Mystics — along with football, line dancing, cruises and cherished family reunions.

Betty leaves to cherish her memory: four sisters, Norma A. Moore Robinson of Irvington, Alabama; Evelyn Allen of Mobile, Alabama; Annie R. Guffie of Atlanta, Georgia; and Relovely Robinson of Hamden, Connecticut; her brother, Johnny (Sheila) Allen of Detroit, Michigan; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. until noon at Beach Branch Baptist Church, 7586 Highway 24, Sardis, GA 30456.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at noon at Beach Branch Baptist Church, 7586 Highway 24, Sardis, GA 30456. Interment will be at the church cemetery.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, May 21, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.