Obituary - Ms. Bernice Gilbert

Ms. Bernice Gilbert, age 68, of Statesboro, Ga., passed peacefully away on Thursday, May 4, 2023, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center.

She was a graduate of Hollywood Hills High School in Hollywood, Fla.

She was a member of New Beginning Church of Christ Holiness Unto The Lord Church and also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Bernice was employed at Willow Hill Elementary School for several years, then went on to become a caretaker until her health failed.

She is survived by her daughter, Shontell Jones, Portal, Ga.; sisters, Shirley (William) Allen, Portal, Ga.; Virginia Williams, Metter, Ga.; Patricia Goodman, Portal, Ga.; and Janice (Willie) Gresham, Covington, Ga.; brothers, Jeffery (Shirley) Jones, Brooklet, Ga.; Donald Jones, Statesboro, Ga.; and Charles Jones, Twin City, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Beginning Church of Christ, 4235 Willow Hill Road, Portal GA 30450. Interment will be at Lee Hodges Cemetery, Two Chop Road, Portal, GA.

Statesboro Herald, May 11, 2023

