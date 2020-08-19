Obituary - Ms. Asia Lakia James

Ms. Asia Lakia James, age 34, of Pembroke, Ga., passed peacefully on Thursday, August 13th, at Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah, Ga., after an extended illness.She was a 2004 graduate of Bryan County High School of Pembroke, Ga. She was a member of the House of God Church of Pembroke, Ga.Ms. James was employed as a teacher with the Dougherty County School System. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in special education from Albany State University in 2008 and her Master of Education in 2009. She received her specialist in education degree from Nova College in 2011.She was a proud member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.She is survived by her loving son, Mr. Braylon Williams of Pembroke, Ga.; her mother, Mrs. Sharon Ivey (Elijah) Lewis of Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Mrs. Ebony Simmons (Kyle) Johnson of Brooklet, Ga.; Ms. Monica James and Ms. Jasmine James, both of Pembroke, Ga.; brother, Mr. Joseph A. Woods of Louisiana; and a host of other relatives and friends.The graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020, in Northside Cemetery in Pembroke, Ga., at 1:30 p.m. with Elder Kevin Thompson as eulogist.Statesboro Herald, August 20, 2020

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.