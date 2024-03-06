Obituary - Ms. Alfreda “Freda” Johnson

Ms. Alfreda “Freda” Johnson, age 62, of Walthourville, Ga., passed peacefully away at her residence on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Alfreda was a native of Bryan County, but resided in Liberty County for many years.

She was a member of Little Salem Holiness Church of Groveland, Ga.

She is survived by her children, Okemath Johnson, Hinesville, Ga.; and Asha Thomas, Walthourville, Ga.; sisters, Juliette Johnson, Pembroke, Ga.; Rosalyn (Lester) Carr, Fayetteville, N.C.; and Katrina (Sharone) Harris, Brooklet, Ga.; brothers, Arthaniel (Leressa) Johnson, Savannah, Ga.; Enoch Johnson, Pembroke, Ga.; and Larry Johnson, Collins, Ga.; three grandchildren, Shakilya Johnson, Hinesville, Ga.; Shakezz Johnson, Houston, Texas; and Kenya Jones, Sterling, Va.; five great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, March 8, 2024, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home, Pembroke Chapel.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Athens First Christ Holiness Church, 215 Athens Church Road, Pembroke, GA 31321 with Bishop Dr. Eddie T. Ball as eulogist. Interment will be at Little Salem Holiness Church Cemetery, 6978 U.S. Highway 280 East, Pembroke, GA 31321 (Groveland, GA).

The service will be live-atreamed.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

You may send flowers to the family through our floral store, wherean independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.

The celebration of life services entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.





Statesboro Herald, March 7, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







