Obituary - Mrs. Wilma Brown

REGISTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Wilma Brown, age 95, passed into rest Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Sheltering Arms.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Dan and Lottie Ellis Johnson. She received her early childhood education in the Bulloch County School System.Mrs. Brown was a former employee of Pulaski Nursing Home and a dedicated member of the New Hope Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sons, Roy Hodges, Daniel Hodges, Donnie Hodges and Anthony Hodges; a daughter, Shirley Carter; two brothers and four sisters.She leaves her memories to be cherished by: four daughters, Yvonnie Williams, Dorothy (Eugene) Kemp, Lottie Smith and Catheleen Brown; four sons, Willie Hodges, Harold Hodges, Darnell Hodges, all of Register, Ga.; and Nathaniel Hodges, New Orleans, La.; two stepdaughters, Laura Bryant and Johnnie Mae Atkinson; an aunt, Almeta Phillips, Metter, Ga.; two sisters, Zodie Babcock and Lizzie McCall; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.A public viewing for Mrs. Wilma Brown will be held 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, 2021, at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.A graveside funeral service and burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the New Hope Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Gregory Thomas, pastor, presiding, and the Rev. Eddie Hadley, eulogist.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2021




