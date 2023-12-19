Obituary - Mrs. Wanda L. Bond

Mrs. Wanda L. Bond, age 80, died on Sunday, December 17th, 2023, in her home surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born in Avon Park, Fla., on August 17th, 1943.

Wanda was very loving and dedicated to her deceased husband, Louie Bond; and daughter, Michelle; and son, Vince, and their families.

She enjoyed being around her family, especially her grand and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed painting, crafting, attending ladies' functions with her friends and loved to laugh and joke around with everyone.

She was a member of Nevils Trinity Baptist Church, the J.O.Y. Sunday School Class, God’s Companions and women’s ministries. She was a past member of the Bryan County Shrine Club ladies' group.

Wanda loved to make people laugh, so in the spirit of her sense of humor, only few know that in her younger days she was an acrobat, being part of the Avon Park High School Trick Bicyclist Acrobat Team and a member of the Glee Club.

Wanda is preceded in death by her husband, Louie E. Bond; and daughter, Michelle L. Pennington.

She is survived by her son, Vincent E. Bond; his wife, Diana Bond; grandchildren, Christopher, Michael, Neal, Jarrad Bond and Scott Cole; and great-grandchildren, Cali, Jeremiah, Eli and Greylon; along with daughter Michelle’s sons, Gary, Matthew and Justin Pennington; and great-grandchildren, Grayson, Ryder, Daxton, Rhett, Cooper, Ellie and Cason; George Grantham and her sister, Pat Crane, and her family; and brother, Dennis Elder, and his family.

The funeral will be held on Thursday at 5 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro with Pastor Joe Eason officiating.

The family will receive visitors following the service.

Interment will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at a later date.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 20, 2023

