Obituary - Mrs. Wanda Denise “Neicey” Davis

“Death is a joyful messenger of peace whose kind hands open to the weary pilgrim the gate of immortality and let the oppressed go free, free from pain, free from sorrows and from suffering.”

Wanda Denise “Neicey” Davis passed into eternal rest on November 30, 2024, at her residence after a brief illness.

She was a 1982 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. During her time there, she developed a love for basketball.

She was a retired medical records coordinator and employed as a substitute teacher for the Bulloch County School System.

At an early age, she joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. "When you see a need, do it", was a motto she lived by. In her spare time, she was found to be helping others.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Hollis Ray Tremble; and niece, Nameka “Cece” Jackson.

She leaves behind a devoted and loving husband of 35 years, Jerome C. Davis of Statesboro, Ga.; three children:, Kendrick D. Lonon of McDonough, Ga.; Jewanda S. Davis and Maliki J. Jackson, both of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2024, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2024, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458 with the Rev. Dr. Richard Lawrence, pastor; and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, eulogist. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S.. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via the funeral home's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.

Celebration of life services are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2024

