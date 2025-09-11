Obituary - Mrs. Walter “Lou” Scott Bragg

Mrs. Walter “Lou” Scott Bragg, age 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025, at her home under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. Mrs. Lou was born on March 2nd, 1942, in Bulloch County and was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School in 1960.

She worked for Brooks Instruments until 1980 when she retired to be a stay at home mom.

Lou had a lifelong love of the Lord and served in several roles at Old Fellowship Baptist Church, including Sunday school, treasurer, singing in the choir and as a youth group leader. She was attending Lighthouse Baptist Church prior to her illness.

Lou farmed Vidalia onions with her husband, Carl “Buzzy” Bragg, and ran a very successful plant business.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil Scott and Zonabelle Frawley Scott; her husband, Carl “Buzzy” Bragg; and her brothers, Raymond O’Neil “Neily” Scott and Jerry Kent Scott.

She is survived by her daughter, Julie Scott Taylor of Brooklet; her son-in-law, Daniel Taylor; and two granddaughters, Lana Taylor and Brooklyn Taylor, who were her whole world.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral service will follow in the chapel with Dr. Reland Morgan officiating. Interment will be at Old Fellowship Baptist Church Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Aubrey Pye, Kenneth Knight, Wes Sherrod, Danny Sherrod, David Smith and William Taylor.

Statesboro Herald, September 12, 2025

