Obituary - Mrs. Virginia Ann Lamb Amerson

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Virginia Ann Lamb Amerson, age 87, died on Friday, February 24, 2023, at her residence.Virginia was born May 13, 1935, in Savannah, Ga.She loved her God, family and her church. A day did not go by without Virginia reading the Holy Bible.She was a member of the Savannah Baptist Church for many years. She sang in the church choir, taught Children’s Sunday school and Vacation Bible School.Later, she became a member of Southside Baptist Church, then moved her membership to Emit Grove Baptist Church, where she was a member of the Light Sunday School Class.Virginia was a volunteer for Ogeechee Area Hospice.She was preceded in death by her two husbands, Daniel Cecil Lamb and Homer Amerson; and her parents, John McKenna and Cora McKenna.Surviving are her six children, Faye Ruarks (Freddy), Daniel Lamb, Randy Lamb, Kenneth Lamb (Faye), David Lamb (Cheryl) and Cindy Bennett (John). She loved her nine grandchildren dearly, Fred Ruarks (Angie), James Ruarks (Marissa), Meredith Waller (Grant), Leslie Lamb, Brian Lamb, Cassie Lamb, Allison Lamb, Brandon Hills (Berkley) and Victor Bennett; her four great-grandchildren, Ryan Ruarks (Ericka), Lane Ruarks, Alyssa Ruarks and Taylor Ruarks; and several great-great-grandchildren. Virginia had nine siblings, four sisters and five brothers, with one surviving, Charlie McKenna.The visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tim Huffingham and Daniel Lamb officiating.The graveside service and burial will be Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Savannah.Pallbearers will be Fred Ruarks, James Ruarks, Ryan Ruarks, Lane Ruarks, Brian Lamb and Brandon Hillis.Honorary pallbearers will be the ladies of the Light Sunday School Class of Emit Grove Baptist Church.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Emit Grove Building Fund, 1567 Emit Grove Road, Statesboro, GA 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 28, 2023

