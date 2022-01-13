Obituary - Mrs. Vernell Tremble Culver

On Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 10:15 a.m., Vernell Tremble Culver, age 94, transitioned to eternal rest after a brief illness at Candler Hospital in Savannah, Ga. She was a Chatham County native.She attended Haven Home School and Beach Cuyler High School (which is now A.E. Beach High School). She was a member of the Savannah Church of God.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernest Tremble and Beulah Thomas Tremble; beloved husband, Levi Culver; children, Lenell Battise, Levi Vernest Culver and Lonnie Mae Austin; sister, Lizzie Mae Tremble Smith; brothers, Jordon Tremble, Eugene Tremble and Lester Tremble.Loving memories will be forever cherished by her children, James Culver Sr. (Diann), Decatur, Ga.; Lee Andros Culver (Jessilyn), East Point, Ga.; Kenneth Culver, Savannah, Ga.; Michael Culver, Lithonia, Ga.; John Culver (Veronica), Savannah, Ga.; Shedrick Culver, Savannah, Ga.; Terri Culver, Savannah, Ga.; Angela Culver-Dees (Taylor), West Orange, N.J.; special daughters, Mary Aikens (Ronald), Shirley Williams, Carmen Braxton and Gwendolyn Benton; 37 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and nine great-great-grandchildren, brother, Vernest Tremble Jr. (Janice); sister-in-law, Dorothy McCall; son-in-law, James Austin Sr.; a devoted friend and confidante, the Rev. Joretha Johnson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the sanctuary of the Savannah Church of God.A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, January 15, 2022, at noon outside of the Savannah Church of God, 3033 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Savannah, GA 31405. The Rev. Dr. Delpherd Barksdale, pastor/eulogist. Interment will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery, 3321 Skidway Road, Savannah, GA 31404.All floral arrangements can be sent to Sylvania Funeral Home of Savannah, Inc., 102 Owens Industrial, Savannah, GA 31405.The celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Pembroke Chapel, 66 Ledford Street, Pembroke, GA 31321.Statesboro Herald, January 13, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



