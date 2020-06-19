Obituary - Mrs. Thetis Williams Bell

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Thetis Williams Bell, age 86, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice inpatient facility in Statesboro.Born in Bulloch County, Thetis was a 1950 graduate of Nevils High School. Upon graduation, she began her career with Southern Bell, where she worked in Savannah, Claxton and other locations throughout the Southeast.She retired in the mid-70s as a business manager, following 17 years of service. Following her retirement, she began another career as a bookkeeper with Jones the Florist, where she worked for 17 years.She had been a resident of The Lodge at Bethany, where she was the second person to become a resident.Thetis loved gardening and caring for her puppies.She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Lee Bell; her parents, Jasper Kelly Williams and Laura Hughes Williams; a daughter, Debra Lee Jenkins; a grandson, Cale Jesse Butler; and two brothers, C.J. Williams and Jimmy Williams.Surviving are a son and daughter-in-law, Jack Lance and Pamela Bell of Alpharetta; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan Bell Forehand and William Forehand of Stilson and Laura Ann Forehand and Jerry Forehand of Stilson; a son-in-law, Jimmy Jenkins of Pembroke; seven grandchildren, Captain Tyler Bell and wife, Jasmine, of Hamilton; Brie Goodwin and husband, Brad, of Dunwoody; Leah Bell of Chamblee, Laura Logyn Tilley and husband, Adam, of Guyton; Michael Jenkins of Pembroke, Allen Jenkins and wife, Nikki, of Nevils; and Scott Jenkins of Pembroke; 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Jesse Williams of St. Marys.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in Red Hill Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or The Bethany Foundation at bethanyway.org or 77 Bethany Way, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 20, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



