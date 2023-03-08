Obituary - Mrs. Teresa Gordon-Caldwell

Mrs. Teresa Gordon-Caldwell, age 62, of Grovetown, Ga., passed peacefully away on Sunday, March 05, 2023, at her residence under the care of Regency Hospice.

She was a Bulloch County native, but resided in Columbia County since 2005.

She was a class of 1979 graduate of Statesboro High School.

Teresa retired as a registered nurse and a nurse educator. She proudly taught nursing at Augusta Technical College in Columbia County and served at multiple military hospitals.

She leaves to cherish her memories with her husband of 38 years, John Caldwell, Grovetown, Ga.; children, Brentia Caldwell, Decatur, Ga.; and LaJon (Selam) Caldwell, Los Angeles, Calif.; grandson, Croix Caldwell, Los Angeles, Calif.; mother, Jewel Allen, Statesboro, Ga.; sister, Wonda (Ronald) Rawls, Statesboro, Ga.; brothers, David Carl (Debra) Smith, Augusta, Ga.; and Jeffery Smith, Statesboro, Ga; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

The celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 12:30 p.m. at Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 200 Summer Hill Church Road, Statesboro, GA 30461 with the Rev. Raphael Smith, pastor, and the Rev. Craig R. Tremble, as eulogist. Interment will be at Summer Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.

Statesboro Herald, March 9, 2023

