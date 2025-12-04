Obituary - Mrs. Susan Rebecca Brannen Renfroe

Mrs. Susan Rebecca Brannen Renfroe, age 75, passed away on December 1st, 2025, after an extended illness. “Becky” was born on January 19th, 1950, to the late Mr. Pleasant Burton Brannen Jr. and the late Mrs. Alma Rita Deal Brannen.

She attended Statesboro High School and later graduated with an education degree from Georgia Southern. Becky spent over 40 years teaching and most of those years were spent teaching sixth grade English Language arts at Northside, now known as William James Middle School.

She retired from teaching in 2017.

On April 6th, 1974, Becky married Emmett G. “Bubba” Renfroe Jr. of Augusta, Ga., to which she remained married until his death. They raised their two children on the family farm in Bulloch County.

Becky loved her children and always made sure that they were well-fed, well-clothed and well-mannered. She was a very loving, eccentric and extra-motivated mother who taught school all day and then drove her children and their friends all around town to sports practices, after-school activities, church, etc. She even once helped coach her daughter’s softball team and replaced the shoestrings in their cleats with ribbon, and of course big hair bows to match!

She enjoyed working in her yard and cooking. She was known for her Southern cooking and always having a big spread on the table for her family and their friends. In recent years, she doted on and spoiled her two grandchildren, who nicknamed her “MooMa.” She enjoyed cooking their favorite foods for them and spoiling them with candy, popsicles, clothes and toys.

Becky devoted a lot of her spare time to her beloved sorority, Zeta Tau Alpha. She was a member of the first ever Georgia Southern ZTA pledge class in the fall of 1968. Over the years, she worked tirelessly in many ZTA roles, including new member advisor, housing advisor, historian, and she represented ZTA on the Southern Greek Housing Committee. For her outstanding service, she was awarded the National ZTA Certificate of Merit and received the Order of the Shield for 50 years of ZTA membership in 2019.

Under Becky’s leadership, the ZTA Zeta Xi Chapter’s House Corporation was awarded the Outstanding House Corporation at ZTA’s national convention, where she proudly received the award. Becky was a loyal and faithful member of the Statesboro ZTA alumnae chapter and was present at every event possible.

Becky was a member of the Methodist church for 51 years. Until her decline in health, she was an active member of the Bulloch County Retired Teachers Association, Daughters of the American Revolution, SFUMC Helping Hands Committee, United Women in Faith Dreta Sharpe Circle and she was also a sustaining member of the Statesboro Service League. She faithfully served on every committee she was involved with until her health no longer allowed her.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bubba Renfroe. Bubba entered the gates of heaven just 11 days prior to Becky.

She is survived by her children, Emmett Graham “Trey” Renfroe III (Joy) and Emily Brannen Renfroe; and her two grandchildren, Emmett Graham “Gray” Renfroe IV and Elizabeth Gay Renfroe. She is also survived by one sister, Mickey Brannen Dillard; and two nephews, Andy Dillard and Joey Dillard.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Glenda Sheffield with Southern Manor Companion Care for all her care and dedication during the past couple of years. She has been an angel on Earth and will always be considered a close and special friend to the Renfroe family.

The family will receive visitors on Thursday, December 4th, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel. A private burial service will be held on the family farm.

Pallbearers will be Kent Brannen, Scott Brannen, Andy Dillard, Joey Dillard, Brin Hubbard, David Pearce and John Roach.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Statesboro First United Methodist Church Helping Hands Committee or to the American Cancer Society.

Statesboro Herald, December 4, 2025

