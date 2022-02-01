Obituary - Mrs. Sue Fagler Brammar

Mrs. Sue Fagler Brammar of Statesboro, age 90, passed away Saturday at Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by her sons and granddaughters.Mrs. Brammar was born in Emanuel County to Elmore Henry Fagler and Effie Flanders Fagler on November 8, 1931.Briefly, Mrs. Brammar moved to Macon, Georgia, and Lakeland, Florida, but returned to Statesboro with her husband, Neill, in 1965.Mrs. Brammar was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.Mrs. Brammar loved her community. She belonged to the V.F.W. and the N.A.R.F.E.She enjoyed playing bridge and was a member of two bridge groups.Mrs. Brammar was an active member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, the Dan Williams Sunday School Class and her Tuesday Morning Prayer Group. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, Delta Master Chapter, for over 60 years, where she served as a former president and was named “Woman of the Year”.Mrs. Brammar was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Neill Brammar; her parents, Elmore Henry Fagler and Effie Flanders Fagler; her grandparents, Anthony Bird Flanders and Carrie Bell Fields Flanders and Walter Columbus Fagler and Lona Scott Fagler; and brothers, Walter Anthony Fagler (Dorothy), Johnny Fagler (Sarah) and Jerry Fagler.She is survived by her sons, Glenn Neill Brammar of Statesboro and Charles Samuel Brammar of Statesboro; grandchildren, Dr. Aubrey Brammar Southall (Jeremy) of Downers Grove, Illinois; and Mary Beth Brammar Franklin (Robby) of Reidsville, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Charlotte Haynes Southall and Samuel Brammar Southall; sister-in-law, Ruby Fagler; and her nieces and nephews, Gail Fagler, John Alan Fagler (Adrian), Elaine Womack, Stuart Fagler (Donna), Mitchell Fagler (Stephanie) and Mike Fagler (Hope).The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 2, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.The funeral service will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Statesboro, with the Rev. Dr. Scott Hagan officiating.The family will receive visitors from 10-11 a.m. before the service.Pallbearers will be Mitchell Fagler, Stuart Fagler, Luke Fagler, Jacob Fagler, Jeremy Southall and Robby Franklin.Honorary pallbearers will be First United Methodist Church Dan Williams Sunday School Class, Beta Sigma Phi, Delta Master Chapter and her Tuesday Morning Prayer Group.The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the Swainsboro City Cemetery.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



