Obituary - Mrs. Socorro Romero de Navarro

Statesboro, Ga. - Mrs. Socorro Romero de Navarro, age 78, passed away February 14th, at St. Joseph-Candler Hospital in Savannah. Mrs. Navarro was born February 4, 1942 in Magdealeno Jalisco, Mexico to Amado Romero and Micaela Avila Villalobos.

Socorro was a homemaker that enjoyed crocheting, cooking, dancing and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed watching soccer and was a big fan of the soccer team Chivas Rayadas Del Guadalajara.

She moved to Guadalajara in 1978 and came to live in America in 2004.. She was a member of Bright Light Baptist Church in Rock Ford, but enjoyed attending Primera Iguesia Bautista Emmanuel in Gleenville where her son, Rafael, is the associate pastor.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 29 years, Jesus Navarro Salas; her sister Teresa Romero Avila, and her brother Manuel Romero Avila.

She is survived by her daughters, Ana Maria Navarro Romero, Martha Patricia Navarro Romero, Irma Veronica Navarro Romero, her sons Rafael Navarro Romero, José de Jesus Navarro Romero, Jaime Navarro Romero and Jorge luis Navarro Romero; 21 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, February 22nd, from 2:00pm-3:00pm at Bible Baptist Church in Statesboro followed by a memorial service at 3:00pm with Pastor Charles Bradley and Pastor Clay Pierson officiating. Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, February 20, 2020

