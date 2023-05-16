Obituary - Mrs. Sara Mae Collins Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sara Mae Collins Smith, age 89, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Brown’s Health and Rehabilitation under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.

Sara was born July 7, 1933, to Gordon and Lillian Collins.

The native of Bulloch County attended Middleground School and Georgia Teachers College. She lived in Metter, Swainsboro, St. Simons and Barnwell, S.C., before moving back to Statesboro in 1975.

Mrs. Smith was employed with Robbins Packing Company for over 16 years and was a homemaker.

She was a member of the Bible Baptist Church and a member of the Prime Timers Sunday School Class.

Sara loved her family, her church, but most of all, she loved her Lord.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her husband, Paul H. Smith Jr.; two sons, Larry and Tony Smith; a baby girl and two sisters.

Sara is survived by her daughter, Cathy S. Neville (Simon) of Statesboro; her daughter-in-law, Tammy Smith of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Clint Smith of Arkansas, Sabina S. Cone (Jason) of Statesboro, Saralyn N. Leonard (Alex) of Maryland, John Neville of Statesboro, Raymond Paul and Anita Smith of Kansas; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Morgan and Emily Cone of Statesboro, Lily Leonard of Maryland, Cassie and Delilah Smith of Arkansas.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Friday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson with Dr. Max Alderman and Pastor Chris Holden officiating. Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers will be Simon Neville, John Neville, Jason Cone, Alex Leonard, Dennis Brannen and Bobby Brannen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church Building Fund, 889 Highway 24, Statesboro, GA 30461; or to Union Baptist Church, P.O. Box 142, Register, GA 30452.

The family would like to thank the staff of Brown’s Nursing Home and Regency SouthernCare for the love and care given to their mother.

Statesboro Herald, May 17, 2023

