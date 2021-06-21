Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Tindol Franklin

METTER -- Mrs. Sandra Tindol Franklin, age 83, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

A native to Georgia, she was born in Dublin and lived in Athens, Statesboro and Claxton; however, she spent the majority of her life in Metter.

Sandra was the daughter of the late Loyd Barton “Bart” Tindol and the late Ann Imogene “Gene” Kiser Tindol.

In addition to her parents, Sandra is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, William James “Jimmy” Franklin.

Sandra graduated from Metter High School and attended Georgia Teachers College, receiving a Bachelor of Science degree in Education in 1959, and was named to Who’s Who Among Students in American University & Colleges. Later, she received her M.Ed. and Ed.S. from Georgia Southern College, where she served as assistant professor in Middle Grades and Secondary Education.

She served in a variety of educational settings, including teaching English in Madison County and also at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School, where she was named a STAR Teacher. Sandra served two terms on the Candler County Board of Education and after 31 years of service to education, she retired in 1992.

She was also a member of several professional groups including NCTE, GASCD, Phi Kappa Phi, Phi Delta Kappa, Beta Sigma Phi and The Outstanding Young Women of America.

A Christian by faith, she was a member of Metter United Methodist Church.

Sandra was a die-hard Georgia Bulldogs fan and a member of the Statesboro Bulldog Club.

She was a loving and caring friend to all who knew her. Named "Tut" by her sister, most people knew her as "Nana".

She is survived by her son, James “Brett” Franklin of Metter, Ga.; daughter, Kay Franklin Miller of Metter, Ga.; granddaughters, Ansley Katherine Tatum (Kameron) of Reidsville, Ga.; Lindsey Caroline Miller of Midville, Ga.; Emily Franklin Langston (Trey); and grandson, James Patrick “Jim” Franklin, all of Mississippi. She leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Evan Kate Bass and Kenann James Tatum of Reidsville, Ga.; Levi Frank Langston and Lane Brett Langston of Mississippi; one sister, Tina Tindol Norris (Odis) of Martin, Ga.; one niece, Brandie Ki Rushing (James) of Dawsonville, Ga.; and her faithful dog, Dixie.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; Metter United Methodist Church, 30 West Lillian Street; or Candler County Hospital, 400 Cedar Street, both of Metter, GA 30439.

The funeral service will be conducted Monday, June 21, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Metter United Methodist Church with the Rev. Allen Cason officiating. Burial followed at Lake Cemetery.

Kennedy-Brannen Funeral Home of Metter, GA, is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Sandra Helen Tindol Franklin.



Statesboro Herald, June 22, 2021

