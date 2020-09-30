Obituary - Mrs. Sandra Stevens

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Sandra Mercer Stevens age 69, passed into rest Friday, September 19, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was the daughter of the late Louis Henry Mercer and the late Annie Mae King.Mrs. Stevens was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and a former employee of Briggs & Stratton. She was a member of the Thomas Grove Missionary Baptist Church and affectionately known as “Madea.”In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a grandson, Larry Rakeem Parks.She leaves her love and memories to be cherished by: her husband, Minister Morris Stevens, Statesboro, Ga.; her daughter, Cleftina Mercer; and her children, Sakeena Brown and Jaylen Mercer, Statesboro, Ga.; her extended children, Sharmin Smith, Statesboro, Ga.; Anthony Smith, Jacksonville, Fla.; Gregory (Chaundra) Smith and Talaya Young, Atlanta, Ga.; Yolande Williams, Mortez Stevens, Jon Knox and Sean Knox, all of Statesboro, Ga.; brothers and sisters, Larry (Skye) Mercer, Statesboro, Ga.; Henry (Cynthia) Mercer, Orlando, Fla.; Richard (Yvonne) King, Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; Jeannette King, Charlotte Perkins and Pam Perkins, both of Savannah, Ga.; George Perkins, Statesboro, Ga.; an uncle, Roscoe (Andera) Mercer, Augusta, Ga.; a sister-in-law, Sharon Mincey, Orlando, Fla.; a special goddaughter, Monica Williams, Brunswick, Ga.; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private memorial service and candlelight vigil. At Mrs. Stevens' request, her remains will be cremated.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, October 1, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.





