Obituary - Mrs. Ruth DeVoe Hill

Mrs. Ruth DeVoe Hill, 83, of Statesboro, passed into eternal rest Friday, June 2, 2023, at the Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah after an extended illness.

Ruth was born to the late Henry and Ruby Lee Walker DeVoe in Millen, Ga. She was a 1958 graduate of the former Burgess Landrum High School in Millen. She was a former employee of Sea Island Bank, where she retired after 17 years and later she retired from Wal-Mart after 20 years of employment.

Ruth had a passion for crocheting, cooking and baking. She loved time spent outdoors where she found a lot of joy in gardening and feeding birds and squirrels. She also loved flowers and green plants.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents, the late Henry and Ruby Lee Walker DeVoe, a sister, the late Gertrude Owens and a brother, the late David DeVoe.

She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Mr. John Willie Hill, daughter, Abbie Hill and son, Jonathan Hill and one sister, Naomi Owens all of Statesboro. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ruth Hill will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Miller Grove Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Francys Johnson, officiating and the Rev. Harry J. Tremble, pastor/presiding.

Mrs. Hill will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. There will be no viewing after the eulogy.

Interment will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home is in charge of final arrangements.