Obituary - Mrs. Ruby Lee Byrd Pryer

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Ruby Lee Byrd Pryer entered into rest Friday, April 3, 2020, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.She was a Bulloch County native and the daughter of the late Oscar Primer Byrd and the late Emma Lee Brack Boyd. She received her formal education in the Bulloch County School System. She was a licensed cosmologist.Mrs. Pryer was a member of the Phoebe Floyd Temple #1006, where she served for over 50 years. She was a member of the Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church and served on the Willing Workers Ministry for many years. She was retired from Brooks Instruments.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon B. Pryer; siblings, James "Bo' Jackson, Mae June Williams and Dorothy Brinson.Mrs. Ruby Pryer leaves to cherish her memories: a loving son, Tracy Alfabian Byrd, Statesboro, Ga.; two grandchildren she dearly loved, Lakenya "Nika" Mincey, Orlando, Fla.; and Reggie Arkeene' Byrd (Niesia), Fayetteville, N.C.; two great-grandchildren, Nyris Byrd and Nyriah Byrd, both of Fayetteville, N.C.; one aunt, Genester Pittman, Statesboro, Ga.; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held on Friday evening from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the graveside service and burial will be held Saturday, April 11, 2020, in the Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. Ronnie S. Tremble officiating.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill's Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 11, 2020




