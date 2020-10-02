Obituary - Mrs. Rhonda Kay Keel Smith

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Rhonda Kay Keel Smith, age 59, died Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Memorial Health in Savannah.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1978 graduate of Statesboro High School. Following high school, Kay had a home-based day care for many years. She later began her employment with Portal Elementary School as a para- professional for 12 years. Kay then began working at Farmers & Merchants Bank in Statesboro in the loan department and continued her service for 14 1/2 years until her retirement in 2017.She was a member of Friendship Baptist Church.Kay was preceded in death in 2015 by her high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Ronnie W. Smith; by her father, Roy Keel, in 2016; her grandparents, Grady and Gertrude Keel and Lester and Bertis Fordham; and her mother-in-law, Joyce Lancaster Smith.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Amanda Kay and Kenneth Knight of Pembroke; a son and daughter-in-law, Justin and Kimberly Smith of Statesboro; four granddaughters, Ansley, Zaylee, Aubree and Ava; her mother, Shirley Keel of Statesboro; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Kenny Miller of Statesboro; and two brothers and sisters-in-law, Kenny and Kathy Keel of Swainsboro and Kim and Jan Keel of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral services will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Tony Pagliarullo officiating. Interment will follow in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Danny Gardner, Marc Keel, Matt Keel, Lane Miller, Brad Miller and Kirk Keel.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, October 3, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



