Obituary - Mrs. Phyllis Ann Ridgway Hagan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Phyllis Ann Ridgway Hagan, age 85, died July 20, 2022, at Eagle Health and Rehab in Statesboro.Phyllis was born in Daisy, Oklahoma, and was a 1954 graduate of Aransas Pass High School. She later attended and graduated from Durham Business College in Corpus Christi, Texas.She began working with Reynolds Metal Company in 1955, where she was employed for several years.In March of 1956, Phyllis met “The Love of Her Life”, Roger Hagan, and the two were married three months later.She was a stay at home mother for several years until moving to Kemah, Texas, where she began working for Johnson Space Center “NASA” in 1966. She was employed there for five years.Phyllis, Roger and their family moved to Statesboro, Georgia, in 1980.She worked with Fletcher Memorial Baptist Church from 1984 until 1992. She then worked for Pineland Mental Health, retiring in 1999.Phyllis was a member of Forever Friends from a church group in Texas.She was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Statesboro, where she had served in several capacities.She was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey D. Hagan.Surviving are her husband, Roger Hagan of Statesboro; two sons and daughters-in-law, Greg and Julie Hagan of Statesboro and Darrell and Anna Hagan of Dalton; six grandchildren, Justin, Jake, Garrett, Wesley, Marlee and Alise.Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced Thursday afternoon by Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, July 21, 2022

