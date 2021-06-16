Obituary - Mrs. Peggy Jane Girirardeau Smith Lynch

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Peggy Jane Girirardeau Smith Lynch, age 84, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Westwood Nursing Center in Statesboro under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.The Bulloch County native married Bobby Smith and traveled with his military career. They returned to Bulloch County in 1970.Following Bobby’s death, she worked various jobs and raised her children. She later married Steve Lynch and he preceded her in death in 2009.Peggy was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her two husbands, a son, Sonny Smith; three brothers, Jerry, Glenn and Harry Jo; and a sister, Linda Rushing.Surviving are two daughters, Terry Harn of Statesboro and Genia Ward of Leefield; two sons, Kenneth Smith of Statesboro and Dennis Smith of Statesboro; seven grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and three sisters, Joyce Knight of Statesboro, Kay Lowery of Metter and Lucy Cassidy of Statesboro. Many nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Statesboro New Covenant Church, 701 Gentilly Road, Statesboro.A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. following the visitation at the Statesboro New Covenant Church with Dr. Murl Gwynn officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the memorial fund at Statesboro New Covenant Church, 701 Gentilly Road, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, June 17, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



