Obituary - Mrs. Patricia Tillman Clark

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Patricia Tillman Clark, age 67, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Memorial Heath University Medical Center.The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Statesboro High School and Swainsboro Tech. Mrs. Clark worked for Briggs & Stratton as a manager for 10 years and with the City of Statesboro Public Works Department.She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack Brunson and June Attaway Tillman.Surviving is her husband of 20 years, Craig Clark of Statesboro; her children, Jessica (Donnie) Daves of Cumming, Ga.; Jennifer Marlow Fordham of Statesboro, Jeffrey (Nicole) Marlow Jr. of Gainesville, Fla.; Gary Franklin (Danielle) Lanier Jr. of Statesboro and Garnel Andrew (Tara) Lanier of Statesboro; 12 grandchildren, three brothers, Jack Brunson (Susan) Tillman Jr. of Statesboro, Michael Joseph Tillman of Statesboro, Russell Grant (Kelly) Tillman of Statesboro; a sister, Nancy "Bo" Tillman (Mike) Komlos of Bell Vernon, Pa.; her special aunts, Betty Tillman Hodges and Jo Attaway Akins, both of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A private family service will be held on Wednesday in Eastside Cemetery.The family requests memorial contributions be made to the St. Joseph's/Candler Foundation for the advancement of Ovarian Cancer Research, 5356 Reynolds Street Suite 400, Savannah, GA 31405.Statesboro Herald, October 13, 2020




