Obituary - Mrs. Ophelia Rowe Braswell

ELLABELL -- Mrs. Ophelia Rowe Braswell died suddenly at home on February 11, 2022.Mrs. Braswell was born on Aprill 11, 1951, in Savannah to the late Elton and Thelma Blair Rowe.She was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Danny Hyland Braswell; a daughter, Alicia "Lisa" Braswell; her parents, Elton and Thelma Blair Rowe; and two brothers, Corbin and David Rowe.Ms. Braswell was retired from the Bulloch County Board of Education and also worked many years at Savannah Morning News.She was a lifetime member of The Bridge Church in Pembroke.Ophelia's greatest joys in life were her family, especially her children and grandchildren, and her dear friends.She enjoyed sharing her love of sewing and crocheting with others.Her most recent pleasure was volunteering for and spending time with residents at Open Hearts Community Mission in Statesboro.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Chip and Delia Mobley of Statesboro; her sister and brother-in-law, Janice (Mark) Holcombe; two grandsons, Danny (Brooke) Bohannon and Wesley Bohannon; four sisters-in-law, Dianne (James) Lamb of Brunswick, Dale (Kenny) Holcombe of Richmond Hill, Darlene (David) Conley of Pembroke and Debbie Holcombe of Savannah; many nieces and nephews, and her dear lifelong friend and neighbor, Frances Butler.Visitation will be held Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at The Bridge Church from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.The funeral service will follow immediately after with Dr. Lawrence Butler officiating. Entombment will be in Statesboro at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Open Hearts Community Mission, P.O. Box 991, Statesboro, GA 30459.Flanders Powell Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Ophelia Rowe Braswell.Statesboro Herald, February 15, 2022






