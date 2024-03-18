Obituary - Mrs. Opal O'Brien

Mrs. Opal O'Brien, age 100, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16th, 2024, at Southern Manor in Statesboro, Georgia.

Opal was born on October 19th, 1923, in Macon, Ga. She grew up in Talbotton, Ga., and later moved to Atlanta after graduating high school.

She held several secretarial positions during her working career: Atlantic Steel Company, First Baptist Church-Smyrna, Norton Park Elementary School and The Lovett School.

In the early 1950s, she lobbied for special education in public schools.

She retired in 1980 to serve as a missionary with the Southern Baptist Convention, teaching English as a second language at a private school in Ramey, Puerto Rico, for three years.

She later served in secretarial roles to churches in Phoenix, Ariz.; and Las Vegas, Nev.

Opal loved to travel and was proud that she had visited all 50 United States as well as all of the Caribbean, Canada and parts of Central and South America.

She loved politics and as a proud American, she never missed a presidential vote in her lifetime!

She corresponded often with senators and representatives on the issues of the day, making her voice heard.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew Jackson Greathouse and Mattie Morgan Greathouse of Talbotton, Ga.; and her sons, Johnny Quartrone and the Rev. William Quartrone.

She is survived by her daughter, Mrs. Kathryn Kamppi, and son-in-law, Carl A. Kamppi, of Statesboro, Ga.; her grandson, Kyle C. Kamppi (Lacy) of Statesboro, Ga.; her daughter-in-law, Mrs. Barbara Quartrone of Bedford, Va.; and grandsons, William B. Quartrone (Julie) of Rockwall, Texas; and Gabriel A. Quartrone of Charlotte, N.C.; as well as seven great-grandchildren.

A private ceremony will be held at Jekyll Island, Georgia, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association at https://www.heart.org/.

The family would like to acknowledge and thank the staff at Southern Manor Senior Living for their care and support over the years.

