Obituary - Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan, age 90, died Sunday, November 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired meat packer from Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro.She was a member of the First Assembly of God.Mrs. Hagan was preceded in death by her parents, George Washington Rucker and Janie Yarborough Rucker; her husband, Louis Lindburg Hagan; a grandson, Chuck Williams; several siblings and a son-in-law, Jimmie Hood.Surviving are five daughters and three sons-in-law, Micki and Gerald Austin of Newington, Barbara Hagan Hood of Statesboro, Nora and Charles Oglesby of Sylvania, Patsy and Larry Brogdon of Statesboro and Patricia Hagan Williams of Statesboro; and a son and daughter-in-law, Harry Louis and Sheryl Hagan of Statesboro; 13 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and a sister and brother-in-law, Dot Rucker Stewart and George Stewart of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home with Mike Oglesby and Christopher Hagan officiating. Interment will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Gary Austin, Greg Austin, Eric Hood, Justin Brogdon, Daughton Brogdon and Zachary Morgan.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Pruitt Health Hospice, 667 South Main Street, Swainsboro, Georgia 30401.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, November 29, 2022

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.