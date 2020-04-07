Obituary - Mrs. Nancy Jane Taylor Elkins DeCleve

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Nancy Jane Taylor Elkins DeCleve, age 80, passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2020, at her home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Nancy was born on August 8th, 1940, in St. Albans, W.Va., to Mr. Richard Taylor and Mrs. Reba Bumgardner. She attended school in Hurricane, W.Va., and later at Clear Creek Baptist College in Kentucky, graduating in 1973.

Nancy and her family moved to the Millen area in 1980 and later to Portal in 1995.

She was very involved in her church, enjoyed playing the piano, singing and working with the youth ministry. Nancy was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by three husbands, the Rev. Bobby Elkins, the Rev. Wade Brown and Frank DeCleve; a son, Bobby Lee Elkins; and a great-grandchild, Leland Wood.

She is survived by her three children, Judith Godwin of Portal, Katherine Thornton of Jesup, Ga.; and Billy Elkins of Portal; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and her sister, Patsy Carpenter of Richmond, Va.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Friday, April 10th at 2 p.m. in Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.

Statesboro Herald, April 8, 2020

