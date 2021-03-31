Obituary - Mrs. Myrtis Roberts Lemon

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Myrtis Roberts Lemon, age 87, entered into rest Friday, March 26, 2021, at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center.The Screven County native was the daughter of the late Willie and Lizzie Gordon Williams. She received her formal education in the public school system of Screven County, Georgia, where she attended school at the Simmons Branch Baptist Church.Mrs. Lemon was a former employee of the Bulloch County Board of Education and retired as a food service worker after 29 years. She also worked as an aide for the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was a cook for Pineland Mental Health and later worked as a private domestic worker.Mrs. Myrtis Roberts Lemon was a faithful member of the Whitesville Full Gospel Worship Center and served as president of the Usher Board for many years.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Henry Lemon; a son, Ronnie Roberts; brothers, James “Dank” Williams, Willie D. Williams, Homer Lee Williams, Walter “Tom” Williams and Dough Williams.She leaves to cherish her memories: her children: Stanly Roberts, Joann Calhoun, Larry Roberts and Evonn Key, all of Statesboro, Ga.; and Brenda Carroll, Decatur, Ga.; a stepson, Jimmy Canty, Statesboro, Ga.; a stepdaughter, Daphne Lemon, Atlanta, Ga.; a brother, Corrie (Claudette) Williams, Bridgeton, N.J.; a sister, Juanita Moore, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters-in-law, Daisy Williams, Sylvania, Ga.; and Ella Mae Williams, Bainbridge, Ga.; a special nephew, Dennis Bennett, Statesboro, Ga.; 10 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held for Mrs. Lemon on Friday, April 2, 2021, at Hill’s Mortuary from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.A graveside funeral service and burial for Mrs. Lemon will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021, at the Eastside Cemetery, Northside Drive East, with Pastor Gwendolyn Jones presiding and Bishop Larry Jones officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, April 1, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



