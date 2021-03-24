Obituary - Mrs. Myrtice Lee

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Myrtice Lee, age 45, passed into rest Saturday, March 20, 2021, at her residence under the care of Regency Hospice.She was educated in the public school system of Bulloch County and a 1994 honor graduate of Portal High School. She was a member of the Pine Grove Holiness Church of Portal, Georgia.She is preceded in death by her children, Ja-Tarie, Ja-Marie and Chardoney Washington; her mother, Blondie Hagins Green; a sister, Angela Marie Green; and a brother, Cyrus M. Turnquest.She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Fredrick Washington, Portal, Ga.; a son, James Edward (Brittney) Williams III, Statesboro, Ga.; a daughter, Mi’Kayla O’Neal, Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Jonell M. Green, Sharika L. Turnquest and Sabrina A. Turnquest, all of Madison, Fla.; and Monique Riley, Bronx, New York; brothers, James A. Turnquest, Jahlion L. Turnquest and Israel I. Turnquest, all of Madison, Fla.; grandchildren, Mikel I. O’Neal, Ja’Mesia and Ja’Kayla M. Williams; a host of godchildren, other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Lee will be held on Friday, March 26, 2020, from the hours of 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and burial will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, 2021, at the Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Paul R. Johnson officiating.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, March 25, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



